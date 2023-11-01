PPP leader reiterates demand for election schedule

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah has reiterated the demand for election schedule ‘to end political uncertainty’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While talking to journalists in Sukkur, Nasir Hussain said that PPP wants immediate elections in the country. The election commission should immediately announce the election schedule to end political uncertainty, he added.

He claimed that PPP will win majority of seats in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. Shah added that the next premier would be from PPP.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s return, Shah said that the PPP welcomes the PML-N supremo’s return to Pakistan. He criticised PML-N leaders for giving harsh statements against the PPP.

Regarding the May 9 riots, Shah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders made revelations about the party chairman and that such elements should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

To a question, Shah replied that efforts are underway to arrest the accused in senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder.

On Sunday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that his political party opposed an extension in the caretaker government’s tenure.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Nayyar Bokhari said that the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) made all decisions. “The no-confidence motion was tabled due to PPP. We decided to join the coalition government only to complete the tenure of the assemblies.”

“There is no such agreement to retain an alliance after the dissolution of the government. PPP believes in the power of votes. We thought that elections would be held in nine months after the assemblies’ dissolution on August 9.”

The PPP leader criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not conducting the general polls despite the Supreme Court’s (SC) directives.

Regarding Khursheed Shah’s statement, Bokhari termed it ‘a personal opinion’ but not the PPP’s stance. A few days ago, Shah sought ‘pardon from the nation as the PPP made a mistake by joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.”