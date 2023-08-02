PPP leader robbed, murdered in Karachi

KARACHI: A local leader of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) was robbed and murdered in Karachi’s Super Highway Bismillah Market area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a firing incident was reported from Karachi’s Super Highway, in which a person – identified as Muhammad Arif Mehsood – was looted and killed by robbers.

The local police stated that Arif Masood – a local leader of the PPP and the owner of a tire and spare parts shop – was leaving his shop when two robbers targeted him and looted his phone along with Rs 25,000. Tragically, before making their escape, they callously shot him in the head.

At the time of the firing incident, there was another person sitting in the car along with the victim, whose statement was recorded by the police.

Immediately after the incident, the police, rangers and crime scene unit reached at the crime scene to investigate the matter further.