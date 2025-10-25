PPP leadership approves In-house change in AJK Assembly, no confidence motion likely in 72 hours: Sources

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leadership has approved to initiate an in-house change in the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly while a no-confidence motion will be presented in the assembly during coming 72-hours, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources indicated that the AJK Parliamentary Party called on President Asif Zardari at the President’s House today, Saturday.

The Parliamentary Party briefed the President regarding the in-house change in the AJK Legislative Assembly, the sources said.

The sources apprised that the parliamentary party has convinced the PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the in-house change in the AJK.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Raja Pervez Ashraf also participated in the meeting.

The members of the PPP AJK parliamentary party also presented suggestions to the President.

The sources stated that President Asif Zardari will give final approval for the in-house change in the AJK Legislative Assembly.

The PPP has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq within 72 hours , the sources added.

The PPP leadership also discussed the grievances of the people and their resolution, the sources said. While the PPP leadership also considered improving the organizational infrastructure, while the PPP AJK leadership gave suggestions on the political situation.

Moreover, the PPP leadership is considering three names for the PM post, which included Sardar Yaqoob, Chaudhry Yaseen and Chaudhry Latif Akbar while the PPP leadership will give final approval for the name, the sources said.