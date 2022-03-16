‘PPP leadership to decide on Fazl invitation to Islamabad power show’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that the People’s Party’s leadership will decide about Fazlur Rehman’s invitation to Islamabad on March 25.

Murad Ali Shah, who had arrived to the accountability court for Nooriabad Power Project reference hearing was talking to media.

Shah said that the PDM had participated in the People’s Party’s march when it was started from Karachi.

“The new government is coming in next seven to 10 days, we will tell them not to close the universities functioning in governor houses and the prime minister house,” Murad Ali Shah sarcastically said.

“When a team losing it threatens to quit the field,” Shah said. “Whatever they do, they could not go beyond March 28,” He said while commenting on the stand off between the government and opposition after the no-trust motion against the prime minister in the National Assembly.

“They are saying Fazlur Rehman has given a call for public meeting because the opposition have not required numbers. I challenge them to summon the National Assembly today, to see the opposition have required numbers or not,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Indictment of Sindh’s CM Murad Ali Shah and other accused was deferred again in the previous hearing of Nooriabad Power Project reference.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in the province, according to the reference filed by NAB.

It alleged that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has been among 17 persons nominated in the graft reference by the NAB.

