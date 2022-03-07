PPP long march allowed entry to D-Chowk: party official

ISLAMABAD: The long march of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been allowed entry to the D-Chowk in the capital city, an official of the party talking to ARY News said on Monday.

“The administration has allowed the party’s public meeting on D-Chowk,” in-charge Central Secretariat People’s Party Sibtul Haider Bukhari told the news channel.

“We have provided details about the party’s public meeting to the administration,” Bukhari said. “Hopefully the district administration will cooperate over the party’s rally,” he further said.

“The long march will be accorded rousing reception at the D-Chowk,” the People’s Party official said.

The PPP on Sunday announced change in the route of the long march towards Islamabad in the wake of the ongoing test match between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

According to sources privy to the development, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was apprised regarding the change in route of the long march.

“The PPP long march will now enter Islamabad from Rawat T Chowk,” they said and added that the participants will spend the night at Rawat T Chowk on March 7 before entering Islamabad the next day.

Comments