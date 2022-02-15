PPP Long March to reach Islamabad on March 06 or 07

KARACHI: People’s Party’s long march against the federal government would likely to reach Islamabad on March 06 or 07, sources said.

The long march would begin from the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi on Feb 27 at noon, party sources said.

The participants of the long march would stay at Sukkur in night and will be hosted by the PPP stalwart Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will address a public meeting in Sukkur, according to sources.

The long march will stay in Rahim Yar Khan on Feb 28 night and will reach Multan on March 1st. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani will host the march in Multan.

The long march procession will reach Chichawatni on March 02, sources said. “The PPP has planned to gather one lac people in Chichawatni,” party sources said.

After the night stay in Chichawatni the march will proceed to Lahore and will stay over there on March 03, according to sources.

The party will organize a big gathering in Lahore and the protest march will leave for Wazirabad and stay there on March 04, sources said.

The procession of the PPP’s long march will reach Gujar Khan on March 05 and after the night stay in the city it will move to Islamabad on March 06, sources said.

ANP leader Mian Iftikhar has said that his party has decided to participate in the PPP’s long march on its arrival in Islamabad.

