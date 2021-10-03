PPP issues show-cause notice to MNA Shahida Rehmani

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has issued a show-cause notice to its MNA from Karachi Shahida Rehmani over neglecting party cadres during the inauguration of a development scheme, ARY NEWS reported.

The show-cause notice was issued by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Liaqat Askani saying that Shahida Rehmani participated in the inauguration of the water supply scheme project in district West without informing the local leadership of the party.

It said that the party opponents were invited to the inauguration ceremony without bringing it into the notice of the PPP.

“This water supply project was given by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the local residents,” it said adding that inviting opponents in the inauguration had hurt the party’s standing in the area.

In March this year, the parliamentary party of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided to issue a show-cause notice to its Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazanfar Ali Khan Langah over meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The parliamentary party took the decision over recommendations of PPP’s provincial lawmakers to seek a written clarification of Ghazanfar Ali Khan Langah over his meeting with Punjab chief minister.

