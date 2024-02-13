PPP MPA-elect Abdul Aziz Junejo passes away: Family sources

20.9 C
KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s MPA-elect from PS-80, Dadu, Abdul Aziz Junejo, on Tuesday passed away, according to family sources. 

Junejo, who secured victory with 52,131 votes, succumbed to undisclosed health complications at a private medical facility in Karachi.

Abdul Aziz Junejo, a prominent figure in his constituency, had garnered significant support from the electorate, paving his way to victory on seat PS 80.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his shock and grief over the demise of MPA-elect Abdul Aziz Junejo.

In a statement, Bilawal offered his condolence to the grieved family of the senior politician.

