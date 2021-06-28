PPP MPA denies rumors of his marriage with Hareem Shah

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Monday rejected the news circulating on social media about his marriage with TikToker Hareem Shah, ARY News reported.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah is PPP MPA from PS-48 Mirpurkhas-II and son of Syed Khadim Ali Shah – ex-member of National Assembly and federal minister.

“I challenge the entire opposition to prove this trash. PTI lawmakers are trying to defame me by creating false news regarding my personal life,” he said in a Tweet.

TikTok star Hareem Shah on Monday broke silence on her marriage reports after it had emerged that she had tied the knot with a PPP MPA from Sindh.

Speaking to ARY News, the TikToker said her husband is a PPP MPA from Sindh and indicated he holds a portfolio in the cabinet as well.

Earlier today in the Sindh Assembly, the MPAs roasted Sindh agriculture minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo for rumours he is the groom in this affair.

He, too, rubbished the rumors and denied any such event.

Hareem Shah confirmed the news of her marriage early on Monday, however, kept the identity of her alleged husband a secret. She assured followers that she will reveal more information soon.

Sindh’s Provincial Assembly members are reportedly looking for the person who has tied the knot with Shah.