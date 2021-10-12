PPP MPA Sharmila Farooqui’s father passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Sharmila Farooqui’s father Usman Farooqui passed away in Karachi early on Tuesday morning.

The PPP leader Sharmila Farooqui confirmed the death of her father in a Twitter post which read: “Together forever Papa.. your heart will beat with mine.”

Together forever Papa.. your heart will beat with mine… إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ pic.twitter.com/jbE1P6fbTm — Sharmila Sahibah faruqui S.I (@sharmilafaruqi) October 12, 2021

His funeral prayers will be held at Rahmania Mosque on Tariq Road after Asr prayer.

Usman Farooqui served as chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other PPP leaders expressed grief and sadness over the demise of the MPA’s father.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!