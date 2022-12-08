PPP, MQM agree over Saif ur Rehman as new Karachi Administrator

KARACHI: The People’s Party and the MQM-P have agreed to nominate Dr. Saif ur Rehman as the new Administrator Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The notification for the new administrator of the city is expected to be issued shortly.

Dr. Saif ur Rehman presently serves as the principal secretary to the Governor of Sindh.

Earlier, he has served as the Municipal Commissioner KMC, DC Karachi-Central and Secretary Health Balochistan.

The name of Saif ur Rehman was sent to People’s Party last night after consultations between the Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori and the MQM leaders.

MQM had earlier sent the name of Abdul Waseem to the PPP for the Karachi Administrator’s office.

The consultation session also discussed change of district administrators in Karachi. “Initially Karachi-East administrator will be changed and Shakeel Ahmed named as the MQM nominees for the district administrator,” sources said.

Moreover, Mohammad Sharif Khan nominated for district central and Furqan Utaib for Korangi district, according to sources.

A consultative meeting of the PPP held at the Chief Minister’s House with CM Murad Ali Shah in chair.

The meeting also attended by Administrator Murtaza Wahab, provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani and Mukesh Chawla.

The session mulled over the resignation of Murtaza Wahab and demands of the MQM.

Wahab’s resignation from the top city post, has been in pending with the government since September 26. Wahab was asked to work on the post until approval of his resignation.

The Sindh govt had appointed Murtaza Wahab as the administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on August 05 in 2021.

Comments