PPP mulls to call CEC session over Kashmir election, political situation

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party considering over convening the central executive committee meeting, likely to be called after the Kashmir election, party sources said.

“The PPP leadership will consult with other party leaders before the CEC meeting,” sources said. “The date and venue of the central committee’s session will be fixed with consultation of other party leaders,” according to sources.

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President Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will jointly chair the CEC session, to be attended by the members of the committee from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the four provinces.

The party’s central committee will consider over the political situation of the country, particularly the recent statements with regard to the creating new administrative units in the country, sources said.

Bilawal Bhutto will take the CEC into confidence over the Azad Kashmir election and the administrative units.

The PPP committee will also mull over alleged rigging in the Azad Kashmir election.

The committee will also consider over the party’s working relationship with the federal and Punjab governments amid political tensions with the ruling PML-N.

The PPP meeting will discuss the anti-PPP statements of the federal and provincial ministers of the PML-N.

The central executive committee of the party will decide the future political line of action with consultations in the meeting.