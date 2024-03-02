PPP names candidates for two Senate vacancies of Sindh

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated Saifullah Dharejo from Ghotki and Jacobabad’s Aslam Abro as its candidates for two vacant seats of Senate from Sindh.

The party has announced nominations on two seats vacated after Nisar Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Dahar elected as the members of Sindh Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Senate by-election on six vacant general seats.

As per the schedule, the elections will be held on March 14. The nomination papers for the vacant Senate seats can be submitted until March 3 (tomorrow).

The scrutiny of these nomination papers is slated to take place by March 5, resulting in the final list of eligible candidates who will be contesting for the Senate seats.

The polling for the by-election will take place on March 14, from 9 am to 4 pm.