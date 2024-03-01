PPP nominates Sarfraz Bugti for Balochistan CM’s slot

QUETTA: Pakistan People Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has nominated Sarfraz Bugti as candidate for chief minister (CM) Balochistan post.

Sarfraz Bugti, who served as interior minister in caretaker setup, had joined PPP just weeks before February 8 elections.

No other lawmaker has so far submitted nominations paper for CM Balochistan post, sources say

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari will formally announce Bugti’s nomination in coming days.

Earlier, the newly elected MPAs of the Balochistan Assembly took their oaths of membership in session chaired by the presiding officer Engineer Zamrud Khan.

The 51 members, elected on general seats, who took oath today include members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers who have emerged as the largest parties in the 65-member House.

The assembly includes 11 reserved seats for women and three for minorities while the PPP has 11 seats and PML-N has 10 seats.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have 10 and five seats, respectively.