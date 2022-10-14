PPP takes notice of Aitzaz Ahsan’s anti-Sharif family remarks

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to serve notice to senior party leader Aitzaz Ahsan over his statements against the Sharif family, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The top leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has distanced itself from the recent statement of Aitzaz Ahsan, saying that it was his personal view and does not reflect the party policy, the sources said.

The acting president of the PPP, central Punjab zone, Rana Farooq Saeed is expected to hold a press conference to address the issue.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza acquitted in money laundering case

It may be noted that the veteran PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan had alleged that the establishment helped the Sharif family get clear from the court cases of corruption against them.

The PPP leader was talking to the media persons at the Lahore High Court soon after the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

Comments