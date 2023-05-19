PPP opens doors for former PTI leaders

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has opened its doors for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who had recently parted their ways following the May 9 violence, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to journalists, PPP leader and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani asserted that the politicians who quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be encouraged and given a ‘positive response’.

The provincial minister announced that the PPP ‘is ready’ to welcome the politicians who left the PTI, adding that not all members and voters of Tehreek-e-Insaf are ‘anti-nationalist’.

“The PPP was the best option for those who quit the anti-nationalist party,” Saeed Ghani added.

Responding to a question, the minister said that the name of Karachi Mayor has not been finalised yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.