PPP opposed establishment of university in Hyderabad: Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled another promise of establishing a university in Hyderabad after a bill for it was passed from the joint session of the Parliament days back, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during an event, the governor Sindh said that Imran Khan’s struggle is for a changed Pakistan and they would continue to fulfill the promises made by the people of the country.

He further shared that Pakistan People’s Party has opposed the establishment of a university in Hyderabad.

Imran Ismail lamented that the people of the province have been deprived of basic facilities and are forced to live in poor living conditions. “We will however change it and will serve the masses irrespective of any biases,” he said adding that their only motto is to serve the masses.

In June this year, the National Assembly of Pakistan during its session passed Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021.

The bill was presented by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood. The bill seeking the establishment of the Federal University in Hyderabad passed from National Assembly and was sent to the Senate of Pakistan.

On November 17, the government passed the bill from the joint session.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019 had performed the groundbreaking of Hyderabad University during a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Once it is up and running, HITMS will be Hyderabad’s second public university after the century-old Government College Kali Mori, which is also being upgraded.

