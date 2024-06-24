PPP parliamentary party meeting ‘summoned’ to discuss budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentary party’s meeting has been summoned tomorrow (Tuesday), to discuss negotiations with the government on budget 2024-25, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

As per details, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will chair the meeting of the parliamentary party. The huddle will be briefed on the negotiations with the government on the grievances on budget and other issues.

The decision on the budget 2024-25 vote will also be taken tomorrow, said sources knowing the development.

Furthermore, today’s speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the National Assembly has been postponed and now the former FM will address the house tomorrow.

On Sunday, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government accepted ‘all demands’ of its major ally, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), to seek the latter’s support for the passage of Budget 2024-25.

According to sources, the PML-N has agreed to the PPP’s demands concerning district administration control, the appointment of law officers, representation on various boards and authorities, the early scheduling of local body elections, and the equitable distribution of development funds among lawmakers from both parties.

During the negotiations, the government expressed Incognizance of any anti-PPP retaliation in Punjab, stating that the government cannot engage in political revenge against a coalition party.