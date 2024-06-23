Govt accepts all PPP demands for budget support

ISLAMABAD: The Shehbaz Sharif-led government has accepted ‘all demands’ of its major ally, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), to seek the latter’s support for the passage of Budget 2024-25, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the PML-N has agreed to the PPP’s demands concerning district administration control, the appointment of law officers, representation on various boards and authorities, the early scheduling of local body elections, and the equitable distribution of development funds among lawmakers from both parties.

During the negotiations, the government expressed Incognizance of any anti-PPP retaliation in Punjab, stating that the government cannot engage in political revenge against a coalition party.

PPP sources indicated that the government has assured merit-based recruitment in Punjab, with certain district appointments being recommended by PPP.

Monitoring committees, composed of PML-N and PPP members, have been established to oversee the implementation of these agreements and will hold meetings in every fifteen days.

Earlier in the day, Nadeem Afzal Chan, a leader of PPP and member of the negotiation committee, informed the media that the negotiations with the PML-N were partially successful, and the Shahbaz government has agreed to several PPP demands.

He emphasized the need for good governance in Punjab and ensured that no party should face victimization.

He mentioned that the agreement includes holding local elections in Punjab within a year and regular consultations and meetings to monitor the implementation of the agreement.