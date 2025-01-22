PPP, PML-N ‘agree’ on amending PECA law

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law, and has handed over the legal draft to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

As per details, PML-N has proposed a punishment of over ten years for spreading fake news, a suggestion that the PPP did not agree with. Despite the disagreement over the proposed sentence, both parties have reached an agreement on certain aspects of the PECA law, particularly regarding the control of social media.

Under the expected legislation, a new authority will be established to regulate social media. This social media regulatory authority will determine fake news and will be empowered with the authority to impose punishments of up to three years in prison and fines for those found guilty of spreading fake news.

The social media regulatory authority will be granted powers similar to those of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The final draft of the amendments has been shared with all allied parties.

Last year, seven more people were booked for allegedly engaging in anti-state propaganda and spreading false narratives via social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Junaid, Sheikh Muhammad Ehsan, and others, were reportedly using WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) to disseminate propaganda.

Authorities confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.