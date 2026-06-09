ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have decided to jointly form a coalition government in Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported, citing reliable sources.

According to sources, the alliance between the two parties will mirror the structure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition, which was formed at the federal level following the removal of the PTI government in 2022.

Under the newly agreed power-sharing formula, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan will be appointed from the PPP, while the Governor’s slot will be given to the PML-N.

Furthermore, provincial ministries will be distributed using a 60-40 formula, with 60% of the cabinet portfolios going to the PPP and the remaining 40% allocated to the PML-N.

In unofficial and provisional results from 21 of the 24 Gilgit Baltistan assembly seats declared so far, PPP leads with nine seats, followed by independent candidates on seven, PML-N on four and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen on one. Results from three constituencies are still awaited.

The coalition talks come after a high-level meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari discussed the GB election results, the situation in Azad Kashmir and matters of national importance.

The meeting was attended by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and political adviser Rana Sanaullah, along with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other senior leaders.

PM Shehbaz congratulated President Zardari on PPP’s victory, smiling as he remarked that the young Bilawal had run a better campaign than his own party. Zardari smiled back and replied: “After all, whose son is he!”

The prime minister had earlier congratulated the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on holding successful, peaceful and transparent elections, and singled out PPP for special mention on emerging as the largest party.