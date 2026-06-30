PPP, PML-N consult over change in Balochistan cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The People’s Party and the PML-N have agreed over likely changes in Balochistan’s cabinet, PPP sources said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s two major parties, partners in existing power-sharing setup, in high-level contact between the leadership, exchanged views over the matters related to Balochistan’s government, have agreed over an early meeting of the PPP and PML-N leaders to further discuss the affairs related to the provincial government, sources shared.

The PPP and the PML-N leaderships have nominated their points-men for further consultation over the Balochistan cabinet. “NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq will represent the PML-N, while the PPP has nominated Aijaz Jakhrani for consultations,” sources said.

Ayaz Sadiq and Aijaz Jakhrani will prepare a report on proposed changes in the Balochistan cabinet after mutual consultation and submit report to their respective party hierarchies, according to sources.

According to sources, the portfolios of the PML-N and the PPP ministers in Balochistan likely to change with a possibility of relieving some of the provincial ministers and addition of new ministers and advisers.

The likely reshuffle in Balochistan’s cabinet, has been expected within a period of one month, sources added.