PPP, PML-N to hold another round of talks in London

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are expected to hold their third round of talks in London on Saturday, quoting sources ARY News reported.

PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, and Qamar Zaman Kaira will hold meeting with former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, sources said.

The two sides will prepare drafts over the electronic voting machine (EVM), overseas Pakistanis vote and amendment in NAB laws. After mutual consultations on their respective bills, the two parties will prepare a joint legislative bill, sources said.

Sources said that in previous two sessions their were contradictory opinions over the electoral alliance and seat adjustment in the next general election.

“The PML-N have also reservations over offering the office of Punjab governor to People’s Party,” according to sources.

“We will arrange other votes if the PML-N concedes the office of Chairman Senate to the PPP,” the party’s leaders said.

The President’s office is bone of contention between the JUI and the People’s Party, sources said. JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s brother Ziaur Rehman has also held a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for the key office.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders are saying that the issue of the President’s office required two-third majority adding that it should be discussed at the time of the election.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been in London for talks with PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif over the future collaboration between the two parties.

