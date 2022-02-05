Saturday, February 5, 2022
Naeem Ashraf Butt

PPP, PML-N agree on joint strategy for 2023 elections

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at a luncheon at his residence Saturday, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were also present during the meeting.

Leaders of both parties discussed the political situation in the country, anti-government movement, and future strategy in the Parliament.

Moreover, sources told ARY News that the opposition parties leaders also discussed moving a no-trust motion in the assembly. The opposition parties – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-) also agreed on making a joint strategy for the next general elections in 2023.

The recommendations for making a joint strategy for next general elections was presented by former president Asif Zardari which was accepted by PML-N leaders.

The meeting also agreed over using all legal, constitutional options to sent the PTI-led federal government packing.

Addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said the huddle discussed in detail about bringing a “no-confidence motion against the prime minister”.

“There were different opinions within PML-N on no-confidence motion issue,” he said, adding that the final decision regarding no-confidence motion would be made in the next few days after discussing it with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

“If we want to save this country from more destruction, then we will have to get rid of this government,” he said.

