PPP-PML-N partnership is a ‘marriage of convenience’

The Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, lashed out at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the recent political situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, holding it largely responsible for the ongoing political turmoil and questioning its performance in the region.

Speaking during the Ary News program ‘Khabar’, he alleged that the PPP had failed in Azad Kashmir.

He said the decision to invite Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to Azad Kashmir amounted to an open admission of failure by the PPP.

Khawaja Asif also alleged that the PPP had itself wanted the Azad Kashmir elections to be postponed.

“My question is: what is the PPP government doing in Azad Kashmir, and why have such conditions emerged there today?” he asked.

He also questioned whether governments could ignore accountability during periods of political unrest.

“Is governing alone enough? In such a situation, is there no responsibility?” he asked.

Defending his previous remarks regarding the Azad Kashmir issue, he said he stood by his comments and would not apologise.

“What I said was correct, and even today I refuse to apologize,” he said.

On the political alliance between the PML-N and the PPP, Khawaja Asif describes it as “coalition of necessity”, saying both parties have limited options and admitted that both parties have a shared desire to remain in power.

Khawaja Asif said the alliance between PPP and PML-N was driven by practical considerations rather than political choice.

“We do not have many options in our alliance with the PPP; our options are limited,” he said. “The alliance between us and the PPP is an alliance of compulsion. Both parties want to remain in government.”