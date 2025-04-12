PPP-PMLN meeting ends without result: sources

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Pakistan People’s Party and PML-N delegations in the Parliament House ended without bearing any result, sources said.

“The meeting between the PML-N and major ally of its ruling coalition took place after a key PML-N leader’s contact with the PPP’s Naveed Qamar,” party sources said.

According to PPP sources, Naveed Qamar and Ghulam Mustafa Shah represented the PPP in the meeting, but the session ended without result.

PML-N leaders assured the PPP to remove their reservations and appealed the party to keep continuing their cooperation to the government in key legislation and maintaining the National Assembly’s quorum, sources said.

The PPP delegation assured the government team to convey their request to the party’s leadership.

The sides also agreed to keep contacts over mutual concerns, sources added.

The PPP and the PML-N have been at loggerheads over the issue of the construction of canals from Indus River and other matters.

The People’s Party recently tried to table a resolution against contentious canals from Indus but failed to do so, after the PML-N as well as the PTI and other major parliamentary parties refused to support the anti-canal resolution.

The PTI has submitted its own resolution to the National Assembly Secretariat, opposing the construction of new canals on Indus River under the Green Pakistan Initiative.

The resolution moved by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan and signed by Zartaj Gul, Ahmed Chattha, and Ali Muhammad Khan, highlights serious concerns raised by Sindh regarding the project.