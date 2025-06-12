web analytics
Thursday, June 12, 2025
PPP to protest against budget of rich, says Chaudhry Manzoor

LAHORE: People’s Party Punjab’s leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed on Thursday vehemently criticized federal budget for FY 2025-26 and termed it a budget of the elite class.

He said the People’s Party will launch countrywide protests against the budget before its passage in the assembly.

“It is budget of the rich for the rich class,” PPP leader said. ” This budget has nothing to offer to the poor,” he said.

“We will go against the budget to any extent and the government will be responsible for it not us,” he further said.

He said the people are suffering consequences of the government’s misconceived decisions and policies.

Chaudhry Manzoor termed the hike in the cabinet’s salaries as “fiscal obscenity”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP has been a stakeholder in current political setup in the country with two provincial governments as well as the party’s leaders installed on the constitutional posts of the Chairman Senate and governors of two provinces.

