PPP reacts to MQM-P, PML-N alliance

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reacted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) alliance for upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Sharjeel Memon said that their opponents will get a historic defeat in the next general elections.

He lashed out at PML-N saying that they think of Sindh at the time of elections for their votes but the people of Sindh are ignored when PML-N is in power.

However, he claimed that the people of Sindh have always rejected such political parties. PPP will not only form government in Punjab but will clean sweep across Pakistan.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation arrived in Karachi to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and other parties’ leadership.

As per details, Senior leader said that the delegation will meet Peer Saheb Pagara today and will forward him Nawaz Sharif’s message.

PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the delegation will visit the MQM-P markaz in Bahadurabad and discuss further steps after the coalition elections.

On Tuesday, PML-N and MQM-Pakistan, have announced to contest the 2024 general elections jointly.

The announcement was made by MQM-P and PML-N leaders in a joint press conference following a delegation-level meeting with former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

MQM delegation comprising Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz at the party’s Central Secretariat in Lahore.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the parties said they had agreed to adopt a joint strategy to put an end to the public’s woes.

“Both the parties agreed to adopt a joint strategy to bring the people of Pakistan out of the current problems and to put Pakistan back on the path of development. The two parties also decided to set up a six-member committee to prepare a comprehensive charter to address the problems of Sindh province, especially its urban areas. The committee will present the final proposals for cooperation between the two parties to the leadership within 10 days,” a PML-N statement issued after the meeting stated.