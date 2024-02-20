PPP to return any seat, if proved won with rigging: Taj Haider

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party Senator Taj Haider on Tuesday told the Senate that the party will return any seat if proved to be won with rigging, ARY News reported.

“Bring the form 45, we are prepared to return a seat if proved to be won by the party with election rigging,” Senator Taj Haider speaking in the house said.

He said the People’s Party standing with all those persons whose rights have been usurped at any place.

He advised political parties to take a legal path instead of opting for chaos, “we want solution of problems” PPP senator said.

“We didn’t demand ministries in talks with the PML-N but seeking various projects,” he added.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed earlier in senate debate demanded announcement of general amnesty to political prisoners including founder of the PTI.

Mushahid Hussain also urged for recovery of the missing persons of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the PTI has emerged as the largest political party in the election. In an advice to Nawaz Sharif, he said the time has come to show leadership and statesmanship.