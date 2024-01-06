Election delay resolution: PPP senator opens up on show cause notice 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Tangi on Friday opened up on the show cause notice issued to him for supporting senate resolution seeking delay in February 8 general elections, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, the PPP senator expressed his disappointment over the party’s show cause saying that despite a clear stance on the senate resolution, false allegations were leveled against him and he was served a show cause notice.

He said that the notice should have not been issued but he would respond to the show cause notice. Bahramand claimed that the PPP senators did not support him on the matter related to the election delay resolution.

Bahramand Tangi lashed out PPP seasoned politician and senator Sherry Rehman saying that the show cause notice she issued was an attempt to damage the party and allow others including PML-N to criticize the party.

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) served show cause notice to its Senator Bahramand Tangi for ‘supporting’ a resolution adopted by Senate, seeking delay in February 8 general elections due to security concerns.

The Senator has been directed to submit a reply within a week after he, according to the show-cause notice, violated the party leadership’s direction and the policies.

The Upper House of Parliament adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought polls delay in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the deteriorating security situation.

According to the show-cause notice, Senator Bahramand Tangi “supported the resolution and made a speech on floor of the house in this regard”.

“That it is your knowledge that [PPP leadership] are of firm opinion that the election be held on the date given by the election commission of Pakistan, thus you supported a resolution which is against the policy and direction of the party leadership,” it added.

In this regard, the PPP said, the Senator should submit a reply within one week as to “why a disciplinary action be not taken against you in accordance with the rules of the party, failing the matter would be decided accordingly”.

The resolution

“The Constitution upheld the right to vote for every citizen of Pakistan and the Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to conduct free and fair polls in contingent upon inclusivity and ensuring the participation of all regional people.”

“The vote turnout in colder areas remains notably high during the moderate weather conditions. January and February are recognised as the coldest months in the majority of the areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” it stated.

The resolution said various political parties had expressed their reservations regarding difficulties in ensuring participation in cold areas during the electoral process.

“Recent attempts on the lives of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar, and other political figures had raised concerns about the safety of political leaders.”

“The Ministry of Interior has conveyed serious threats to the lives of prominent politicians increasing the challenges faced by political parties in exercising their right to a free and fair election,” the resolution noted.

It added that there had been a spike in attacks on security forces and citizens, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

“The Senate of Pakistan hereby resolves that the conduct in elections without addressing legitimate concerns, facilitating sufficient opportunities for election campaign and guaranteeing the safety of politicians and citizens would amount to violation of fundamental rights.”

“The election schedule may be postponed to facilitate the effective participation of people from all areas of Pakistan and belonging to all political shades”, it demanded.