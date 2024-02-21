PPP shortlists three names for Punjab governor slot

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has shortlisted three names for the coveted office of Punjab governor, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Sources say that Nadeem Afzal Chan, Makhdoom Ahmed and Qamar Zaman Kaira the frontrunners for the coveted role.

The PPP will get the office of Punjab governor as per the power-sharing formula with the PML-N.

As per the power-sharing pact, Shehbaz Sharif will be the joint candidate for the slot of prime minister whereas Asif Ali Zardari will be the joint candidate for position of president of Pakistan.

The senate chairman, NA deputy speaker, Punjab and KP governors will be from the PPP, whereas NA speaker, Sindh and Balochistan governors will be from PML-N.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto will chair a meeting today to finalise the names for the coveted offices.

Nasir Hussain Shah today said that Sindh’s governor will be from the PML-N and Punjab would have a PPP governor.

Talking to ARY News PPP leader talking on the power-sharing deal between the parties, said it is upto the PML-N to keep Sindh’s governor’s office with it, give it to the PPP, or hand it over to another ally.

He said that the PML-N will keep the Speaker National Assembly’s office while deputy speaker and Chairman Senate offices have been shared with the People’s Party. The decision about the office of deputy chairman senate yet to be taken, former Sindh minister said.

The PPP has held the post of the Punjab’s governor in the past, he said.

Talking on formation of government in Sindh, Nasir Shah said that the name of Faryal Talpur has also surfaced for Sindh’s chief minister.

On a question he said that the MQM should be taken along in Sindh. “It will be better to take along all allies,” he added.