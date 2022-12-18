PPP starts reorganisation in Balochistan

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has started reorganisation in Balochistan as Asif Ali Zardari contacted prominent political leaders today, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asif Ali Zardari contacted prominent political leaders of Balochistan and invited them to join the PPP.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources told ARY News that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) vice-president and former finance minister Asim Kurd Gello is likely to join PPP. It was learnt that two Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) are expected to join PPP.

Sources added that Arif Jan Muhammad Hasni and Saleem Khosa – former ministers in the Jam Kamal’s cabinet – are also in contact with the Pakistan People’s Party. Moreover, Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani has also shown readiness to return to the PPP.

Hassani had served as the MPA from Chagai. Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party also made settlements with Agha Shakeel Durrani who served as former district chairman in Khuzdar.

Durrani is a close relative of former Balochistan chief minister Sanaullah Zehri.

Sources said that the BAP leaders will hold meetings with the Pakistan People’s Party leadership soon. Moreover, PPP also mulled over contacting Magsi, Jamali, Jam and Bhutani families.

Comments