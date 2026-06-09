PPP steps up efforts to form government in Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has stepped up efforts for the formation of its government in Gilgit Baltistan after leading in election by winning nine assembly seats in recent elections, sources said.

The party sources said that the PPP has approached four independent candidates who emerged victorious in the GB polls. “The matters will be finalized with elected members of the assembly soon,” PPP sources claimed.

The winning independent candidates have been approached on the instructions of the party’s leadership, sources said.

“More elected independents would also be contacted soon,” according to sources.

After independents other parties in Gilgit Baltistan would also be approached soon, PPP sources added.

The Pakistan People’s Party has secured nine seats in election, while independent candidates and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have secured five seats each, while Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has won one seat.