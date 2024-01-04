PPP strongly denies seat adjustment rumors with PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Thursday strongly denied the rumors related to seat adjustment with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the general election scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that, during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, the party leadership expressed anger over the news of seat adjustment with PML-N, stating that such an arrangement is categorically ruled out.

The leadership of the party asserted that engaging in seat adjustment with the PML-N would not be fruitful for PPP. They underscored that the PML-N is the primary political competition for the PPP in the forthcoming elections.

The meeting between PPP senior leader Khurshid Shah and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq also came forth in the meeting where Khurshid Shah clarified matters with the party leadership.

The PPP leadership clarified that the picture of the meeting between Khurshid Shah and Ayaz Sadiq led to some misunderstandings, so the party should openly deny the news of seat adjustment from PML-N.