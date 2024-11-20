PPP suggests election of PAC chair by members until final decision

ISLAMABAD: Government ally People’s Party has formally suggested election of the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) chairman by members until the matter decided.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has written a letter to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and demanded holding a session of the PAC on a requisition of the committee’s members, parliamentary sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Parliament has yet to decide about its most important public accounts committee.

The Public Accounts Committee’s 11 members have submitted a requisition for the PAC session.

The PPP has hinted at calling the PAC session itself, if the committee’s meeting not being summoned formally.

Senator Mandviwalla has requested to the Speaker for help. “The members themselves elect the head until a permanent chairman being decided,” the letter suggested.

The Speaker has again asked the PTI to suggest its list of names for the PAC chair, sources said. “The PTI is insisting to make the party’s Shaikh Waqas Akram as chairman of the public accounts committee,” sources said.

Former speaker Asad Qaiser has also held a meeting with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq over the matter.

Sources while said that the PML-N has hinted at backing the People’s Party for the PAC top seat.