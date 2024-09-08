web analytics
PPP summon lawyers Islamabad to mull over judiciary related bills

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party has summoned its legal experts in Islamabad to consider over the judiciary related bills in the parliament.

The party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also proceed to Islamabad from Karachi, sources said.

Former Senate chairman Farooq H. Naik, Sindh’s law minister and other law experts have been summoned to Islamabad, sources said.

The PPP intends to thorough review of the legislation related to the judiciary.

The party leadership will hold a meeting in federal capital Islamabad next week.

It is to be mentioned here that recently bills seeking to enhance Supreme Court’s bench strength introduced in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Independent Senator Abdul Qadir presented ‘The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2024’ in the upper house to increase the number of apex court judges to 21.

A bill tabled in the lower house, by PML-N parliamentarian Daniyal Chaudhry called for increasing the number of judges to 23.

Both bills pointed out called for increasing the number of judges in the apex court to deal with a significant backlog of cases.

