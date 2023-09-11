PPP summons CEC meeting to mull over election date

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) to mull over the upcoming general election date, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meeting will discuss the country’s current political situation and plan for future political developments. The CEC will also review its stance on general elections.

The invitations have been sent to all the CEC members which will take place at 3 p.m. on September 14 in Bilawal House Lahore and PPP chairman Bilawal will preside over the meeting.

Earlier, former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed his confidence in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying fresh delimitation has become mandatory after the new census was notified.

In a statement issued by the PPP on its social media, the co-chairman expressed full confidence in Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Rana and all ECP members hoping that the commission will hold elections according to the Constitution.

Zardari’s remarks came after a number of PPP leaders, including its chairman Bilawal Bhutto, demanded the ECP announce the election date, adding polls should be held in 90 days according to the Constitution.

The shift in PPP’s stance came a day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto urgedthe ECP to announce the date for general polls and adhere to the constitutional requirement of holding elections within 90 days.