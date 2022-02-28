PPP takes credit for reduction in petrol price, power tariff

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has termed the reduction in petrol price and power tariff a success of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led long march, ARY News reported on Monday.

Surprisingly, PPP has taken the credit for the reduction in petrol price and electricity tariff announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation today.

The spokesperson of the Bilawal House said in a statement that it was the first success of the PPP long march as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari forced the premier to reduce the rates.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah wrote in a Twitter message, “Jeet Gaya Bilawal, Haar Gayi Mehngai [Bilawal wins and inflation loses].

جیت گیا بلاول ہار گئ مہنگائ ۔۔۔ — Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (@SyedNasirHShah) February 28, 2022

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that the petrol price was reduced after the marchers reached Hyderabad. The prices of other products will also be reduced after the huge participation of the nation in the Awami March.

شکریہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری 🙏🙏🙏

عوامی مارچ کے کراچی سے حیدرآباد تک پہنچنے پر کٹھپتلی کو معلوم ہوگیا کہ بہت مہنگائی ہے لہذا ڈیزل/ پیٹرول 10 روپے اور بجلی 5 روپے سستی کردی-

اگر عوامی مارچ میں عوام کی ایسی ہی شرکت رہی تو اسلام آباد تک آتے ہی پیٹرول 20، بجلی 10 روپے مزید سستی ہوجائیگی pic.twitter.com/kW7XZHBlZb — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) February 28, 2022

PPP Senator Sherry Rahman said that the prime minister made the announcement due to Awami March. She claimed that the nation will get more relief before the marchers enter Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan has announced a massive reduction in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs10 per litre besides bringing down the electricity tariff up to Rs5 per unit. He unveiled a relief package for the nationals including the reduction in petrol prices, power tariff, tax exemptions for the IT sector and others.

