PPP to announce its candidate for Mayor Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will announce its candidate for Karachi Mayor and deputy mayor slots tomorrow (Monday) ahead of mayoral election, scheduled to take place on June 15, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that PPP’s Sindh President Nisar Khuhro will announce the candidates for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor in a press conference tomorrow.

Nisar Khuhro will address the press conference at Bilawal House Karachi at 03:00pm. The party’s Sindh president will announce the candidates for Town chairman and district council.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has finalised the names of the candidates.

Former Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab will be the candidate for Karachi Mayor while Salman Murad will be nominated for deputy mayor, sources claimed.

Earlier, the ECP announced the schedule of the mayor and deputy mayor election in Sindh.

As per details, the election of mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15 while the nomination paper can be submitted by June 9-10.

The ECP schedule stated that the Returning Officer will check the nomination papers on June 11 and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14.

On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.

Party position

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of all the union councils (UCs) of Karachi.

According to details, the PPP emerged as the largest party in the City Council with 104 chairman seats. It later got 34 seats reserved for women, five each for minorities, labour and youth, and one each for disabled and transgender persons. The party has 155 members in total.

Meanwhile, JI won 87 chairman seats in the local government (LG) elections, after which it got 29 reserved seats for women, four reserved seats each for youth, labour and minorities, and one reserved seat each for transgender and disabled persons. The total number of JI in the City Council is 130.

Moreover, the PTI won 43 chairman seats and after getting 14 reserved seats for women and two reserved seats each for youth, labour and minorities, its total number in the City Council is 63.