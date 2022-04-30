PPP to get three ministries as CM Hamza consults allies over cabinet formation

LAHORE: Hamza Shahbaz, who was sworn in as 21st Chief Minister of Punjab today, has begun consultations with party members and allies over the formation of provincial cabinet, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Well-informed sources informed ARY News that key members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allied parties will be given ministries in first phase of cabinet formation.

The Punjab cabinet will be consists of 40-45 members, said sources adding that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be given three ministries in the provincial cabinet.

The PPP has informed CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz about the ministers they are interested to get in the provincial setup, they said.

MAJOR RESHUFFLE IN PUNJAB BUREAUCRACY ON THE CARDS

Sources say PPP’s Ali Haider Gillani is likely to get Communication and Works ministry, Hassan Murtaza will get the Agriculture office while Usman Mehmood will be appointed as finance minister.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N will keep health, education and law portfolios. Punjab Assembly speaker and new governor Punjab will also be from PML-N, they said.

The dissident PTI MPAs will also be included in CM Hamza’s cabinet, sources said.

Following Lahore High Court (LHC) orders, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Saturday was sworn in as the 21st Chief Minister of Punjab at a ceremony held at the Governor House, Punjab.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was administered the oath by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Asharaf on LHC order after Punjab Governor Omar Cheema turned down the court’s suggestion and refused to administer the oath.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah, Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and others.

