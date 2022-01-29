PPP to lose its Sindh, local governments soon: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Saturday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will soon lose its provincial and local governments, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a ceremony regarding the restoration of Karachi’s Cooperative Market where hundreds of shops were gutted, the federal minister said that there is a government enforced upon Karachi which has done nothing for the city.

“The people of Karachi will however not spare them and take revenge on them during the elections,” Asad Umar said and added that it was tax collection from Karachi that runs the entire system nationwide.

He said that Karachi was deprived of a modern transport system however owing to the PTI government, the citizens could now travel in Green Line bus service. “Those who ask where is change can go and travel in Green Line bus service to witness the change,” he said.

Speaking over the census process, he said that it was PTI that has decided to hold another census in the country within a span of a few years, contrary to the previous trends when the process was held after17 or 19 years despite a constitutional obligation of holding it after every 10 years.

Read More: FED CABINET OKAYS FRESH CENSUS UNTIL DEC 2022, CRIMINAL REFORMS POLICY

“We are now ready to hold census through modern technique and soon Karachiites will know their real numbers,” he said and added the census results would be finalized by December 2022.

He further shared that the transaction structure of the KCR project has been approved while the Centre has also taken the responsibility for completing the K-IV project.

“We will be completing the Rs120 billion K-IV Bulk Water Supply project before 2023 end, supplying additional 260 mgd water to the city,” he said.

Comments