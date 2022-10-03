PPP to mediate between protesting farmers, govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which is also a part of the coalition government, has decided to mediate between the federal government and protesting farmers, ARY News reported on Monday citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the PPP delegation comprising Qamar Zaman Kaira, who is advisor to the prime minister on Kashmir affairs, and Faisal Kareem Kundi will meet with protesting farmers with an offer of mediation.

The PPP delegation will also express solidarity with protesting farmers, said sources, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party has also decided to raise voice for farmers in the federal cabinet meeting.

The protest of farmers in Islamabad, under the umbrella of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, has entered sixth day.

It is learnt that a delegation of protesting farmers will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (today). The farmers’ main demands include a decrease in utility bills, taxes and urea prices.

Khalid Hussain Batth, talking to ARY News has said that a meeting has been scheduled with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at 3:00 pm today.

Two rounds of talks between farmers and government officials have ended in failure. Protesting farmers had demanded a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He alleged that the government was not serious to address the problems of farmers. “The farmers will continue their sit-in until their problems not resolved,” he said.

Talking to newsmen earlier, Kissan Ittehad leader threatened to give a countrywide call and gave a deadline to the government to fulfil the farmers’ demands.

