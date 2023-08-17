‘PPP to move court if general elections delayed’

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will move court if the upcoming general elections are delayed, ARY News reported.

Taking to ARY News programme Khabar, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP does not accept the ECP decision regarding the schedule of delimitations and delay in general elections is not acceptable.

He said that ECP will also be approached to carry out the delimitation process after elections as timely elections are PPP’s stance from day one.

Faisal Kundi said that the number of constituencies increases after the delimitation and the ECP would need an amendment for an increase in the constituencies.

Furthermore, PPP suggested the coalition parties to hold elections within 60 days after the dissolution of assemblies however they wanted election in 90 days.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections are not possible within 90 days. As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023.

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 while the final publication will be on December 14.

The meeting decided to seek assistance from the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.

The administrative measures will be completed by August 31 whereas the delimitation will be carried out across the country from September 8 to October 7.