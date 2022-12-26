PPP to observe 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto today

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will observe the 15th death anniversary of the late Benazir Bhutto today, ARY News reported.

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Larkana for marking the 15th death anniversary of his late mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

In his Twitter message, Bilawal said that he has reached Larkana and they will pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary.

He said that they drew inspiration from her heroic struggle versus dictatorship and extremism. “She taught us to serve the people, to strive for a #PakistanforAll not just privileged few.”

Bilawal also invited people to reach Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay homage to Benazir Bhutto.

Former PPP chairwoman and ex-PM Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh – Rawalpindi.

