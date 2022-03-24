PPP to SC: Article 63(A) can’t be invoked before no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday submitted its response to a reference filed in the Supreme Court by President Dr. Arif Alvi seeking the interpretation of Article 63(A).

The PPP stated that the reference doesn’t fall within the ambit of Article 186 of the Constitution under which the president can seek the top court’s opinion.

The court’s opinion on the matter will prejudice the right to appeal, the opposition party argued, adding Article 63(A) cannot be invoked against any member of the National Assembly before the process of a vote of no-confidence against a prime minister.

Earlier today, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani approached the Supreme Court to become a party in the presidential reference.

He moved an application in the apex court stating that he headed a parliamentary committee on constitutional reforms that were introduced in the Constitution through the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Raza Rabbani said he has the first-hand knowledge of the background discussions that led the then constitution makers to incorporate Article 63 (A) in the Constitution.

