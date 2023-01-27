PPP to serve notice to Imran Khan over ‘allegations’ on Asif Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to serve notice to former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for levelling ‘false allegations’ against party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that PPP would serve a notice to Imran Khan for levelling ‘false allegations’ against Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP leader strongly criticised Imran Khan for ‘creating conspiracies daily’, saying that the PTI chairman’s politics was based on ‘lies’. “He [Khan] levels allegations only to get attention,” he said, adding that he will have to prove the allegation in court.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan accused Zardari of being involved in the assassination attempt, saying that the former president was among four people who were planning to kill him.

“Zardari has given Sindh government’s money to a terrorist organization to assassinate me,” the PTI chief alleged, adding that they were using Sindh government’s ‘looted money’ against him.

He further said, “They think that the only way to get me out of the way is actually to eliminate,” believing that efforts were underway to save those ‘four people’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were wounded in an assassination attempt after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp in Wazirabad during party’s long march.

