PPP to skip PM Shehbaz Sharif’s dinner

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will not be attending the dinner invitation extended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allied parties, ARY News reported on Monday citing sources.

The PM will host dinner at the Prime Minister House at 7:30pm.

According to sources, PPP will attend the dinner hosted by President Asif Zardari in Islamabad.

The PPP leadership will brief party lawmakers on the expected crucial legislation in the dinner tonight, they say.

Meanwhile, Former Senate chairman Farooq H. Naik, Sindh’s law minister and other lawyers have also been summoned to Islamabad, sources said.

The PPP intends to thorough review of the legislation related to the judiciary.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited parliamentarians of allied parties on dinner tonight.

According to sources, JUI-F has also been invited to dinner. “JUI-F has yet to decide about attending or not the event,” sources said.

The prime minister will take the parliamentarians into confidence over the economic situation and the legislation under consideration.

The government intending to enhance the Supreme Court’s bench strength and introduce a constitutional reforms package in the parliament, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that recently bills, seeking to enhance Supreme Court’s number of judges, have been introduced in the National Assembly and the Senate.