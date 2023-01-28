PPP to sue Imran Khan over allegations against Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday announced to send a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan after he claimed that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was behind a new plot to assassinate him, ARY News reported.

In a joint news conference, PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari, and Qamar Zaman Kaira criticised Imran over his allegations.

The PPP leaders said that former premier had “lost his mind” and the party would issue a legal notice demanding he rescinds his allegations.

They announced starting a legal battle against Imran Khan if the allegations were not withdrawn.

PPP stalwart Nayyar Bukhari said that Imran Khan made bizarre claims against Zardari to keep himself relevant in politics, saying that this time, the allegations hurled by the PTI chief were quite serious and would be met with a stern response.

He urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the allegations leveled against former president Asif Zardari.

Speaking during the news conference, Qamar Zaman Kaira stated that the allegations levelled by Imran were extremely serious and would be met with a strong response.

Kaira also called on the Supreme Court to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action if these were proved to be false.

Asif Zardari conspiring to kill me, claims Imran

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him.

The former premier made these remarks while addressing a press conference over the country’s economic situation, predicting ‘more economic challenges’ in days to come.

Imran Khan accused PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of being involved in the assassination attempt, saying that the former president was among four people who were planning to kill him.

