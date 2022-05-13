PPP to urge ECP to postpone Sindh LG polls, sources

PPP and other major parties of Sindh are reportedly planning to urge the ECP to postpone the first phase of the Sindh LG polls, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the Pakistan Peoples Party and other major parties are planning to urge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the first phase of the local body elections. Sources say they made the decision after the PPP faced difficulties in allotting tickets to candidates across Sindh.

All major parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P0 and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) want the elections to be postponed. PTI wants the Sindh government to make amends to the Sindh local body bill before moving to elections, while Jamat-e-Islami wants rectification of old voter lists before the local body elections.

Also Read: Submission of nomination papers for Sindh LG polls begins

Another reason for the postponement appeal is incredibly high temperatures, which will affect the election campaign.

PPP and all other major parties of Sindh will discuss urging the ECP to postpone the first phase of the LG polls.

The ECP had announced the detailed schedule for the first phase of LG polls in Sindh. The LG polls will be held on June 26, 2022.

Comments