PPP to win Karachi Mayor election, reiterates Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday reiterated that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will win the upcoming election for Karachi Mayor slot, scheduled to take place on June 15, ARY News reported.

“It shouldn’t concern anyone for now how we will win it, when the time will come, everyone will see that Karachi will elect PPP’s nominee as its mayor,” the provincial minister said while speaking at ARY News programme ‘Aitraz Hai’.

Nasir Hussain Shah urged the political parties to ‘respect the PPP’s mandate’, saying that they have won the elections by people’s support and emerged the single largest in the City Council.

The provincial minister further said that his party won almost 90 percent seats in the recently-held local government elections, reiterating that PPP will win the Karachi Mayor elections.

“It shouldn’t concern anyone for now how we will win the election,” Nasir Shah said, adding that when lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were parting ways with their party, Union Council (UC) Chairmen can also leave.

He noted that the popularity of his party was growing across the Pakistan, recalling the PPP’s recent victory in Bagh, Azad Kashmir. He claimed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the prime minister after the upcoming general elections.

Party position

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of all the union councils (UCs) of Karachi.

According to details, the PPP emerged as the largest party in the City Council with 104 chairman seats. It later got 34 seats reserved for women, five each for minorities, labour and youth, and one each for disabled and transgender persons. The party has 155 members in total.

Meanwhile, JI won 87 chairman seats in the local government (LG) elections, after which it got 29 reserved seats for women, four reserved seats each for youth, labour and minorities, and one reserved seat each for transgender and disabled persons. The total number of JI in the City Council is 130.

Moreover, the PTI won 43 chairman seats and after getting 14 reserved seats for women and two reserved seats each for youth, labour and minorities, its total number in the City Council is 63.